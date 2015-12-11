A report warning that obesity is the biggest threat to women's health is "nonsense", a size acceptance campaigner has claimed.

Size acceptance campaigner Kathryn Szrodecki accused England's chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, who produced the report, of using "scare tactics".

Speaking on the Victoria Derbyshire programme with the former chair of the Royal College of GPs, Dr Clare Gerada, Ms Szrodecki said it was a "dangerous precept to equate thinness with health".