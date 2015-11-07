Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Child brain tumour diagnosis times cut
The time taken to diagnose brain tumours in children has been more than halved following a national awareness campaign.
Diagnosis times have dropped from 14 weeks to less than seven, and it means the UK has gone from one of the worst ranked countries, to one of the best.
Quentin Rayner reports.
-
07 Nov 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window