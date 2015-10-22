A pile of chocolate sweets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Can you be trusted to eat less sugar?

Introducing a sugar tax and restricting buy-one-get-one-free deals are two of Public Health England's proposed "key actions" to tackle people's addiction to sugar.

Their long-awaited report says the nation is "eating too much sugar", leading to health problems and obesity.

The BBC's health editor Hugh Pym reports.

  • 22 Oct 2015
Go to next video: Scientists and sugar: Links questioned