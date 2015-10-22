Media player
Can you be trusted to eat less sugar?
Introducing a sugar tax and restricting buy-one-get-one-free deals are two of Public Health England's proposed "key actions" to tackle people's addiction to sugar.
Their long-awaited report says the nation is "eating too much sugar", leading to health problems and obesity.
The BBC's health editor Hugh Pym reports.
22 Oct 2015
