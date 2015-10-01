A doll with air particle sensors nearby was used to conduct tests
Smoking in cars with children banned in England and Wales

Smoking in the car, if there are also children present, is now banned in England and Wales and punishable by a £50 on the spot fine.

The law applies even if windows or the sunroof is open, but not in a convertible with the roof down.

Sharon Barbour reports.

  01 Oct 2015
