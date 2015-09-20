Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Traffic light triage saves lives in Malawi
It's not always easy to spot the signs of serious illness in children. Often parents can wait too long to seek treatment.
But even when they do reach the clinic, patients in sub-Saharan Africa can often find themselves at the back of a very long queue.
Now medical staff in the Malawian city of Blantyre are using strips of coloured paper to help make sure the sickest children are seen first.
Lizzie Crouch reports.
-
20 Sep 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window