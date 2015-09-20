Video

It's not always easy to spot the signs of serious illness in children. Often parents can wait too long to seek treatment.

But even when they do reach the clinic, patients in sub-Saharan Africa can often find themselves at the back of a very long queue.

Now medical staff in the Malawian city of Blantyre are using strips of coloured paper to help make sure the sickest children are seen first.

Lizzie Crouch reports.