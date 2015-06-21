Video

Plans to create more seven-day services across the NHS in England are being put in jeopardy because of cuts to senior nurse posts, the Royal College of Nursing has warned.

Official data shows the number of nurses employed in the two most senior grades has fallen by 3% since 2010, though the total number of nurses has grown by 8,000 in the same period.

The Department of Health says extra money will be provided to train up new nursing leaders.

Jane Dreaper reports.