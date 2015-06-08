Video

Seventeen former and serving cabin crew are planning legal action against British airlines claiming they have been poisoned by contaminated cabin air.

The cases are funded by the Unite union which represents 20,000 flight staff.

The Victoria Derbyshire Programme has seen reports submitted to the air safety watchdog which show that there are hundreds of so-called fume events each year - where engine oil and other toxic chemicals may have leaked from the engines into the plane itself.

The industry, though, says there is no scientific evidence of any danger to public health.

Jim Reed reports.

