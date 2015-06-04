Media player
Breast scans 'do save lives', says international report
Women who have regular breast scans could lower their risk of dying from the disease by as much as 40%, according to a review by a team of international scientists.
The study was carried out by the World Health Organisations' cancer agency.
The number of women attending screening in England has fallen over recent years.
Smeetha Mundasad reports.
