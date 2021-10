A baby boy who died at less than two-hours-old has become the youngest ever organ donor, after his kidneys were transplanted into an adult.

Teddy Houlston died one year ago, but his parents have told their story on what would have been his first birthday.

Specialist organ donation nurse Angharad Griffiths was there for all 100 minutes of Teddy's life. She said it was both a sad and a joyful time.