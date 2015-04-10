Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan's election - in 60 seconds
Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir is standing for re-election, despite previous claims that he would quit after 25 years in power.
Ahead of the presidential election, BBC Africa looks at what you need to know about what was once the largest and one of the most geographically diverse states in Africa.
Produced by Baya Cat
-
10 Apr 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window