Circumcision helps Uganda's fight against HIV/Aids
According to the World Health Organisation, male circumcision reduces the risk of a heterosexual man contracting HIV Aids by up to 60%. However for many men and boys in rural areas, safe access to this simple procedure is both difficult and expensive. One project in Uganda is taking the operation to the patients.
Med in Africa is a brand new eight-part series showcasing health innovations across Africa and what these might mean for the future of healthcare on the continent and beyond.