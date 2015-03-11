How early-onset Alzheimer's disease affected my family
A former soldier who has early-onset Alzheimer's disease is raising money to research the condition that has devastated his family.
Chris Graham carries a gene mutation which affects just a few hundred families worldwide.
At the age of 39, he is already showing symptoms of the disease, which his father died from aged 42.
His 43-year-old brother already needs full time care and his baby son has a one in two chance of having inherited the faulty gene.
Now Chris is planning a year-long, 16,000 mile (25,750km) bike ride in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK.
The charity hopes his challenge will fund new treatments and has set up a dedicated web page about his extremely rare disease.
Chris Graham spoke to the BBC's Medical Correspondent Fergus Walsh.