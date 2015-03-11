A former soldier who has early-onset Alzheimer's disease is raising money to research the condition that has devastated his family.

Chris Graham carries a gene mutation which affects just a few hundred families worldwide.

At the age of 39, he is already showing symptoms of the disease, which his father died from aged 42.

His 43-year-old brother already needs full time care and his baby son has a one in two chance of having inherited the faulty gene.

Now Chris is planning a year-long, 16,000 mile (25,750km) bike ride in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK.

The charity hopes his challenge will fund new treatments and has set up a dedicated web page about his extremely rare disease.

Chris Graham spoke to the BBC's Medical Correspondent Fergus Walsh.