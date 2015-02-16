A new network of £30m research centres is being launched to spearhead the search for an Alzheimer's cure.

Alzheimer's Research UK has announced a Drug Discovery Alliance, which will see research centres pooling their expertise to fight the disease.

These drug discovery institutes will be at Cambridge and Oxford Universities and University College London.

Dementia affects more than 830,000 people in the UK and costs the economy £23bn a year, the charity says.

John Maguire reports.