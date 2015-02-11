Media player
Smoking ban is 'excessive and no need for legislation'
Smoking in cars with children is to be banned in England and Wales from next October, with drivers facing £50 fines.
The move aims to protect young people under 18 from second-hand smoke. Scotland is also considering a ban.
Simon Clark is the director of pro-smoking choice group, Forest.
Mr Clark said the ban was "excessive" as very few smokers still smoked in a car carrying children.
11 Feb 2015
