NHS whistleblower: 'Independent scrutiny needed'

The head of an inquiry into the treatment of whistleblowers in the NHS says many health workers are afraid to speak up when they see failings - and feel bullied by managers.

The findings of Sir Robert Francis's report are being published on Wednesday

Dr Raj Mattu spoke out against overcrowding in 2001, and says little has changed.

  • 11 Feb 2015
