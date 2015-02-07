A BBC Radio 4 listener has explained how counting birds has brought her closer to her mother, who has dementia.

Susan Andrews, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, says her mother Sheila's memory loss has impacted on the pair's relationship.

Ms Andrews told the iPM programme that she found that watching birds together for an hour was a good way for the two to connect.

She explained how it had been something that they had done together every year before Sheila had been diagnosed with the disease.

Production: Rosie Pye, Jennifer Tracey

Animation: Matt Wareham

Images courtesy: David Tilleke at the Antique Print Shop