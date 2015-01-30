Media player
Churches oppose plans for genetic test to help against abnormalities
The Church of England and the Catholic Church have called on politicians to prevent the creation of so-called three-person babies.
The procedure aims to prevent mothers from passing on serious and often fatal genetic diseases to their children.
It involves using DNA from both parents and a donor to create a baby free of genetic abnormality.
Medical correspondent Fergus Walsh reports.
