As we live longer and with council budgets tight, the social care system that supports us in our later years is under increasing pressure.

The way care is provided is different depending on where you live. In England, important changes are planned for April 2016. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also making changes to meet the growing demand for support.

Wherever you live we hope the the BBC's care calculator will help you understand more about the way care works, what you need to think about and how much you may have to pay.

Social Affairs Correspondent Alison Holt explains how to use the calculator.

Filmed & edited by Julius Peacock. Produced by Katherine Smith.