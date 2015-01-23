Media player
Talks to avert 12-hour strike by NHS staff continue
Talks to avert a 12-hour strike next Thursday by NHS staff in England and Northern Ireland are to resume.
Union leaders met Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt earlier this week but no agreement was reached.
They have criticised ministers for not accepting an independent review's recommended pay increase of 1% for all staff.
Richard Lister reports.
23 Jan 2015
