Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prince William shows support for Ebola education video
Prince William has said he is watching with "great concern" the Ebola situation in West Africa and has expressed support for an educational video about Ebola.
The film is by Sierra Leonean filmmakers Future View Film Group, with the support of the UK charity Purple Field Productions, who have been making films and music videos to try to stop the spread of Ebola.
-
18 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-30102257/prince-william-shows-support-for-ebola-education-videoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window