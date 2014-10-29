Media player
How to spot the signs of a stroke?
The Stroke Association has warned that women are unaware of the risk. Many wrongly believe a stroke could never happen to them.
30,000 women die of stroke in the UK every year.
Elaine Roberts from the Stroke Association told BBC Breakfast that "people need to know they have a healthy blood pressure".
29 Oct 2014
