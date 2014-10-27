Video

Comedian Rory Bremner says constantly punishing children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) harms their development and strips away "self-belief".

Bremner diagnosed himself with the condition after noticing that the symptoms displayed by a family member with ADHD were similar to those he experienced as a child.

He told 5 live's Afternoon Edition the condition was "desperately difficult to live with" as it made concentrating and sitting still "impossible".