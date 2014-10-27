Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Comedian Rory Bremner: Living with ADHD is ‘hell’
Comedian Rory Bremner says constantly punishing children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) harms their development and strips away "self-belief".
Bremner diagnosed himself with the condition after noticing that the symptoms displayed by a family member with ADHD were similar to those he experienced as a child.
He told 5 live's Afternoon Edition the condition was "desperately difficult to live with" as it made concentrating and sitting still "impossible".
-
27 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window