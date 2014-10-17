EEG scans
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Researchers at Cambridge develop new EEG brain scan

Researchers at Cambridge University say they have found a new way of searching for signs of awareness in the brains of patients in a persistent vegetative state.

Mishal Hussain spoke to Dr Srivas Chennu, from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at Cambridge and Sandra Bell whose son Ed has been in a persistent vegetative state for the last 12 years.

First broadcast on the Today programme on 17 October 2014

  • 17 Oct 2014