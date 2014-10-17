Video

Before Nina Pham, 26, departed Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas for the National Institute of Health's Clinical Centre, she was visited by her treating physician, Dr Gary Weinstein. He recorded his conversation with her before she was discharged.

Ms Pham was exposed to Ebola when she treated Liberian Thomas Duncan - the first person diagnosed with the virus on US soil - at a Dallas hospital.

In the emotional exchange, Dr Weinstein is heard saying: "Thanks for getting well. Thanks for being part of the volunteer team to take care of our first patient".

Ms Pham asked that the video be shared.