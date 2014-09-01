Media player
Ashya doctor: 'We regret communication break-down'
The head of the NHS Trust running Southampton General Hospital, where Ashya King was being treated for a brain tumour, has said he regrets the break-down in communication with the child's family.
Dr Michael Marsh from University Hospital Southampton, said the treatment the family took the child away to Spain for, was discussed with them.
Ashya King's parents are being held in police custody after they refused to consent to their extradition to the UK at a court appearance in Spain.
01 Sep 2014
