A woman balances on a trapeze with her arms both pointing out
Video

Trapeze therapy - getting to grips with depression

Globally, more than 350 million people have depression, a disorder that affects their work and family life. Medication and therapy can help. But a new exercise class with a difference, a trapeze class, is helping women in London to counter depression.

  • 17 Aug 2014
