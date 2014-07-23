Media player
Healthy start for newborns safe in mothers' arms
A new study shows that newborn babies can reap the health benefits of a delay in cutting their umbilical cord - whilst they're safe in their mothers' arms.
It had been thought that gravity was necessary for the blood to drain from the placenta to the baby - who had to be held lower than the mother.
But research carried out in Argentina has shown that babies can still benefit from this "extra" blood during their first cuddle as Irene Caselli reports.
More from Health Check
23 Jul 2014
