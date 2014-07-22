Video

A Senegalese hip hop artist and anti-FGM campaigner has called for the practice to be ended.

Sister Fa, aka Fatou Diatta, is a survivor of the practice and was 'cut' whilst still in primary school.

She told BBC Radio 5 live's Shelagh Fogarty: "They took a part of my body that belonged to me without asking me. It was definitely a violation."

Warning: Some people may find the graphic descriptions in this interview disturbing.