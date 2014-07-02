Video

Antibiotics are being "overprescribed", leading to greater resistance, a former patient says.

Kelly Strudwick was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection (UTI) by her GP. She was referred to hospital for antibiotics but not given a complete course.

When her condition worsened, she returned to hospital, being moved to the high dependency unit (HDU) then intensive therapy unit (ITU) as her symptoms became more severe.

At one point, her parents were called in to see her in the middle of the night as hospital staff feared she might not recover.