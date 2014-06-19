Video

Prime Minister David Cameron has pledged to increase funding for dementia research and to make new drugs more accessible, as part of a "big, bold global push" to beat the disease.

Speaking at a summit of experts in London, Mr Cameron described dementia as "one of the greatest enemies of humanity".

Earlier, Dr Dennis Gillings, the recently-appointed global dementia envoy, described progress on new research and treatments for the disease as "achingly slow".

Fergus Walsh reports.