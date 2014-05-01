Video

The government is in a "race" against chemists that are creating legal highs in places such as India and China and exporting them to the UK, Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker has said.

Mr Baker told the Today programme that the government is looking to minimise the impact of such substances and is "open-minded" towards potential solutions.

Eugene Lusardi, whose shops sell legal highs, claimed the market for the substances is "vast", with his stores alone having a client base of "40,000".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 1 May.