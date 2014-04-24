Psychologist Emma Kenny
Surgery 'won't cure confidence issues'

Cosmetic surgery will not cure all issues related to image confidence, psychologist Emma Kenny has said.

The psychologist has treated people considering cosmetic procedures, and those who have had surgery, and told BBC News that patients conditions continued after the procedure.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons has said that it is worried about the number of young people who want cosmetic surgery.

