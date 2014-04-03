Video

The government is moving forward with plans to ban branding on cigarette packs in England.

Ministers say it is "very likely to have a positive impact" on public health and stop children from starting to smoke.

The tobacco industry argues evidence from Australia, which became the first country to bring in standardised packaging in 2011, shows little impact on smoking rates.

Reporter Peter Taylor met newsagent Gerard Munday in Bentleigh, Melbourne, and found out what the UK's displays could look like.

You can watch more of Peter's investigation into the tobacco industry next month on BBC Two.