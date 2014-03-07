Media player
Royal College calls for better osteoporosis screening
One in two women and one in five men over the age of 50 suffer bone fractures caused by osteoporosis.
Now the Royal College of Physicians wants everyone who suffers a fracture in a fall to be tested for the condition.
It claims that better screening would reduce the risk of further injuries, and as a result the cost to the NHS.
Jenny Hill reports.
