Is seaweed key to combating disease?

Seaweed could hold a vital key to fighting diseases that are resistant to antibiotics, scientists in Wales say.

Researchers at Cardiff and Swansea universities say compounds found in the algae could be used to combat infections like MRSA, and help patients with other chronic illnesses.

Hywel Griffith reports.

  • 05 Feb 2014
