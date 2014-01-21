Video

Legalising assisted dying is "selfish" and would pressure ill people to consider taking their own lives, a motor neurone disease (MND) sufferer claims.

Michael, who called BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast from Downpatrick in Northern Ireland, said he would not end his own life if his illness worsened, but was constantly being asked by people if he would consider it.

He said: "It makes one feel like I should be contemplating it for sake of the health service or my family watching what I'm going through."

It comes after the storyline for Coronation Street character Hayley Cropper made headlines as she took own life to escape terminal cancer.