Video
NHS waiting times: 'I was lying in hospital bed'
The NHS is struggling to carry out routine operations in the 18 weeks promised to patients.
Sue Walker, a patient on the waiting list for a hip replacement repair, told the BBC how her operation was cancelled as she lay on her hospital bed ready to go into surgery.
23 Jan 2014
