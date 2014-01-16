Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK gout rates: Sharp rise in number of sufferers
There has been a sharp rise in the number of people suffering from gout in the UK.
The disease, which is a type of arthritis caused by a build-up of uric acid in the blood, now affects one in 40 people.
Jane Dreaper reports.
-
16 Jan 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window