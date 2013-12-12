Video

The inspection of more than 900 GP surgeries in England by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has found that one in three are failing to meet basic standards.

Professor Steve Field, the CQC's chief inspector of GPs, told the Today programme only "nine or ten" of these 900 were "really poor practices".

He said as a result of the CQC's work "there are two [practices] that have closed, and the GPs have now retired or moved on".

Mr Field also added that in the new system he is set to put in place, the CQC will also be "celebrating all the best practices".

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday 12 December 2013.