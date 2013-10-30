A test that identifies seven classes of breast cancer could help doctors to tailor treatments, making them more effective, a campaign group has claimed.

A study funded by the Breast Cancer Campaign screened for 10 key proteins that identify seven different biological types of breast cancer. Currently, two biomarkers are routinely screened for in breast tumours.

The campaign's chief executive, Baroness Delyth Morgan, told BBC News that targeting treatment would save women from having unnecessary procedures and suffering their associated side effects.