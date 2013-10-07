Video

New research has suggested that people with mental illnesses are three times more likely to be victims of crime than the general population.

A three-year study, involving academics and the charities Victim Support and Mind, has also found that victims say they find it hard to convince police to take their reports seriously or were treated unfairly by the police and other agencies.

Lydia suffers from with post traumatic stress disorder after she was raped. She takes medication and has therapy, but she struggles in particular with severe anxiety and also has a lot of difficulty being on her own around men.