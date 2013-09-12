Video

Rhian Oliver's mother Hilary was 64 years old when she died on Christmas Day in 2010.

Her GP had initially thought she was suffering from flu, but in reality she had sepsis - caused by a urinary tract infection.

A new report by the Health Service Ombudsman says that not enough is being done to save the lives of sepsis patients and that there are problems in the diagnosis and treatment of severe cases.

Rhian had never heard of the condition before her mother's death, now she wants a greater awareness.