Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt warns NHS trusts over 'defensive culture'
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned NHS bosses against allowing a culture that is "legalistic and defensive" in dealing with staff who raise concerns over patient care.
In a letter to all English NHS trusts, Mr Hunt highlighted fears that "gagging" clauses were being used to "frustrate" such whistleblowing.
A climate of "openness and transparency" is essential, he said.
It comes after one former NHS trust boss broke a gag to talk to the BBC.
Tom Barton reports.
-
16 Feb 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window