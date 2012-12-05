Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
More severely premature babies surviving
More premature babies, born before 26 weeks, are surviving than ever before, according to a detailed analysis of the figures for England.
Severely premature babies were more likely to survive in 2006 than in 1995, the EPICure study found.
There was, however, no improvement before 24 weeks - which is the legal limit for abortion.
Fergus Walsh reports.
-
05 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window