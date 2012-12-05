Baby Kai was born at 24 weeks
More severely premature babies surviving

More premature babies, born before 26 weeks, are surviving than ever before, according to a detailed analysis of the figures for England.

Severely premature babies were more likely to survive in 2006 than in 1995, the EPICure study found.

There was, however, no improvement before 24 weeks - which is the legal limit for abortion.

