Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jasper: the paralysed dog that is walking again
Four years after losing the use of his back legs, dachshund Jasper is able to walk again after taking part in a medical trial.
Cambridge University scientists reversed his paralysis by injecting him with cells grown from the lining of his nose.
Fergus Walsh reports.
-
19 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window