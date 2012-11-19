Dachshund Jasper on a treadmill
Video

Jasper: the paralysed dog that is walking again

Four years after losing the use of his back legs, dachshund Jasper is able to walk again after taking part in a medical trial.

Cambridge University scientists reversed his paralysis by injecting him with cells grown from the lining of his nose.

Fergus Walsh reports.

