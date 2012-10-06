A woman having a scan at an abortion clinic
Abortion debate: Cameron has 'no plans' for new law

The Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, has said he is in favour of halving the time limit for abortions from 24 weeks to 12.

But in a newspaper interview, Mr Hunt stressed that any change in the law was up to parliament.

Downing Street has said there are no plans to change the law, which applies to England, Wales and Scotland.

Vicky Young reports.

