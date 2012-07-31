Anorexia treatment: 'A revolving door'

Video

Rosemary was first hospitalised with anorexia in her late 20s and was then constantly in treatment for just over two decades.

She describes the treatment as a "revolving door" - going into hospital to have her weight restored, but leaving feeling not much better about her future and finding it was only a matter of time before she was back in hospital.

