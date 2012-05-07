Media player
Lung cancer awareness: New Department of Health TV advert
The Department of Health has launched a new lung cancer campaign, to combat the lack of public awareness of the symptoms of the disease.
Only one in 10 people know that a persistent cough for three weeks or more could be a symptom of lung cancer.
This video is one of the Department of Health's new television advertisements.
07 May 2012
