Niamh checks her blood sugar level
Diabetes: Niamh, 9, on living with the illness

Niamh Bridger and her mum Trisha talk to BBC Radio 4 reporter Simon Browning about living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Nine year old Niamh has had diabetes for seven years.

Type 1 diabetes tends to appear in childhood, while Type 2 diabetes is often linked to diet.

Both lead to problems controlling the amount of sugar in the blood.

  • 26 Apr 2012
