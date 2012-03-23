Media player
Alcohol minimum pricing plans for England and Wales
The government has announced plans for a minimum price of 40p per unit of alcohol in England and Wales in an effort to stamp out binge drinking.
Ministers say the proposal will not affect responsible drinkers or pubs, but it could have a significant impact on offers in supermarkets and off licences.
Mark Easton reports.
23 Mar 2012
